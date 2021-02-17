Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.35. 145,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 76,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

About Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC)

Live Current Media Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing domain names to include content, commerce, and community applications in the United States. It also distributes eBalance microcurrent device to households and individual users. The company was formerly known as Communicate.com Inc and changed its name to Live Current Media Inc in May 2008.

