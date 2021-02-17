LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Sells $707,200.00 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Monica L. Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,750 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $247,237.50.

On Monday, January 4th, Monica L. Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $929,100.00.

NASDAQ LPSN traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $68.79. 458,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $72.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 1,379.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 162,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after buying an additional 151,529 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in LivePerson by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LivePerson by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after buying an additional 30,609 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

