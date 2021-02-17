(LIX.V) (CVE:LIX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.57

(LIX.V) (CVE:LIX) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.57 and traded as low as C$2.54. (LIX.V) shares last traded at C$2.57, with a volume of 1,695,499 shares traded.

About (LIX.V) (CVE:LIX)

Lithium X Energy Corp. operates as a lithium exploration and development company in Argentina and the United States. Its principal property is the Sal de los Angeles lithium-potash brine project comprising 8,854 hectares area located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Royce Resources Corp.

