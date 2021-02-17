LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

