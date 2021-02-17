Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Holdings Lowered by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,712 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,486. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYG. HSBC downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.