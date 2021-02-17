LMS Capital plc (LMS.L) (LON:LMS) Shares Gap Down to $32.30

LMS Capital plc (LMS.L) (LON:LMS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.30 ($0.42), but opened at GBX 31.20 ($0.41). LMS Capital plc (LMS.L) shares last traded at GBX 33.60 ($0.44), with a volume of 6,621 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 30.63. The company has a market cap of £27.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88.

About LMS Capital plc (LMS.L) (LON:LMS)

LMS Capital plc is an investment company focused on small to medium sized companies. The Company’s investment objective is to optimize realizations from the investment portfolio and return the proceeds to shareholders. The Company’s investment portfolio consists of publicly quoted and private company investments in the United Kingdom and the United States held directly and through funds.

