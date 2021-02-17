loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Down 6.3%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $24.79. 1,318,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,422,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

