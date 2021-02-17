Lobstex Trading Up 15.6% This Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0882 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 114.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,334,654 coins and its circulating supply is 21,334,642 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

