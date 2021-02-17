LocalCoinSwap Price Down 21.1% Over Last Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 17th. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $11,465.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00080481 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002380 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,002,447 coins and its circulating supply is 51,789,670 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

