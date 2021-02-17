LockTrip Trading 16.4% Higher This Week (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a market cap of $14.69 million and $48,222.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LockTrip has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

