Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $588.68

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 588.68 ($7.69) and traded as high as GBX 637.50 ($8.33). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 640 ($8.36), with a volume of 12,285 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of £188.97 million and a P/E ratio of 63.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 663.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 588.68.

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

In other news, insider Edward Luker purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 615 ($8.04) per share, for a total transaction of £38,130 ($49,817.09). Also, insider Simon Thomas sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 542 ($7.08), for a total value of £17,029.64 ($22,249.33). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,235 shares of company stock worth $12,961,267.

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.