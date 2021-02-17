Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Trading Down 13%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR)’s share price dropped 13% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 407,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,768,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of C$34.41 million and a PE ratio of -15.33.

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

