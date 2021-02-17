London Security plc (LSC.L) (LON:LSC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

London Security plc (LSC.L) (LON:LSC)’s share price traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,201 ($28.76) and last traded at GBX 2,250 ($29.40). Approximately 268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,300 ($30.05).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,309.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,199.90. The stock has a market cap of £275.88 million and a P/E ratio of 19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

About London Security plc (LSC.L) (LON:LSC)

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, Luxembourg, France, Germany, Denmark, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.

