Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Short Interest Update

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 487,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the January 14th total of 394,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lonking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Lonking alerts:

Shares of LONKF stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Lonking has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts. In addition, the company offers components, such as axles, gear boxes, cylinders, gears, castings, and high-end hydraulic pumps and valves; and main valves, parts, pilot oil valves, radial plunger motors, swing motors and reducer assemblies, and variable plunger pumps.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.