Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (LPC.V) (CVE:LPC) Shares Gap Down to $0.75

Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (LPC.V) (CVE:LPC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.75, but opened at C$0.61. Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (LPC.V) shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00.

About Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (LPC.V) (CVE:LPC)

Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc, through with its subsidiaries, provides portfolio management services in Canada. It serves investors, estates, trusts, endowments, foundations, individuals, and institutional clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

