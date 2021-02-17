Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,325 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,806,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,040,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,146,000 after acquiring an additional 307,980 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 804,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,428,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 424,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,333,000 after acquiring an additional 151,341 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. Also, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $272,294.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,960 in the last ninety days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RS stock opened at $127.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.57. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $135.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

