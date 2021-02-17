Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,925 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of frontdoor worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in frontdoor by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 17,790 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in frontdoor by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 295,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average is $46.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

