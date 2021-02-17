Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 64,885 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of BOX worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in BOX by 25.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 502,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 102,488 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of BOX by 67.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth about $2,292,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of BOX by 45.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 152,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 47,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 453,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

