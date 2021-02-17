Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Commvault Systems worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $204,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,745 shares of company stock worth $1,629,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.27, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

