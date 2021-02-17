Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 18,590 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Ultra Clean worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,853,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 219,505 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,518,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,634,000 after acquiring an additional 120,561 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 104,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 55,753 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UCTT. Cowen raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $51.43.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,014 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

