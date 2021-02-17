Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 25,478 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.1% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $136.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $147.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 133.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.