Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,594 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Owens & Minor worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 72.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.35.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

