Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Meritage Homes worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $661,761,000 after acquiring an additional 226,625 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,455,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after purchasing an additional 324,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 17.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,983,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.35.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

In other news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,805 shares of company stock worth $161,784 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

