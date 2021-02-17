Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tetra Tech worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $136.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.53. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $143.35. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTEK. Roth Capital increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $563,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $540,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,537 shares of company stock worth $16,346,168. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.