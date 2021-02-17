Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Digital Turbine worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 28,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $77,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $1,939,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $97.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.