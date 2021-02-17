Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 55,373 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 94,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

