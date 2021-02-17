Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. 7G Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,871,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,435,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

DISCA stock opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

