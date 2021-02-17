Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Turning Point Brands worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth $1,043,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPB opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 130.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

