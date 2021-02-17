Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 114.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 44.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,733 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 574.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after purchasing an additional 738,212 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,534,000 after acquiring an additional 682,948 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $106,782,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,167,000 after acquiring an additional 210,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.13.

Twilio stock opened at $421.26 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $441.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $378.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.98, for a total transaction of $932,602.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,570 shares of company stock valued at $61,385,607 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

