Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,780 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.94. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $104,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Levenson sold 35,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $416,540.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,033 shares of company stock worth $1,015,541. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

