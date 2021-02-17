Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Shutterstock worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,016,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,676,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,052,609.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 128,556 shares of company stock worth $8,879,361 in the last three months. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSTK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $92.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average is $62.79.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

