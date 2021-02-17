Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Stamps.com worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stamps.com during the third quarter worth $459,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Stamps.com by 84.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stamps.com by 37.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com during the third quarter worth $7,021,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com during the third quarter worth $204,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $375,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $508,053.21. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,790 shares of company stock valued at $13,165,276. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $274.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.28 and a 200-day moving average of $231.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $325.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.80.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

