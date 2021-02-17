Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,011 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 75.5% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in CME Group by 1,663.6% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.59.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,936 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $189.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

