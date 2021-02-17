Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,763 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Flowers Foods worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.2% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLO. Stephens began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.