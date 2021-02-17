Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 133.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Plug Power by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,362,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $87,077.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,740,531 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLUG. Roth Capital increased their target price on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of -178.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

