Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $4.55 Million in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 134,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,415,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter.

TCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

