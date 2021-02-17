Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 89,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 16.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,870,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,144 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.7% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,263,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,951,000 after purchasing an additional 702,836 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 17.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,131,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,676 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,048,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,070,000 after purchasing an additional 351,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $163,118,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $326,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $2,165,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,966,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of DT stock opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.19, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.