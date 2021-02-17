Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of PVH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David F. Kozel sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $168,872.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,181 shares of company stock valued at $41,467,269 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. CL King lowered shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

