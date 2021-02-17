Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,117 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $250,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,982,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $10,324,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 191,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.74.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $166.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $172.67.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,762 shares of company stock worth $1,710,703. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

