Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 470,282 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,282 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $148,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,691 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 66,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 78,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $144.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $145.32. The company has a market capitalization of $440.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.60 and its 200-day moving average is $113.43.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

