Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 63,491 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 135.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 63,491 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Steven Madden worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,007,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,855,000 after purchasing an additional 461,227 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Steven Madden by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,446,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 251,799 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Steven Madden by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,228,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76,347 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 966,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 285,069 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 823,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -116.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.