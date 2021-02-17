Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 64,350 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 368.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The New York Times by 10.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in The New York Times in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the third quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 16.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after buying an additional 31,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYT opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

