Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,489 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 128.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after buying an additional 1,232,322 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,931,000 after buying an additional 904,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,779,000 after buying an additional 435,840 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after buying an additional 420,494 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.94.

Shares of ENPH opened at $193.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.43. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,678 shares of company stock valued at $38,024,997. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

