Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of WD-40 worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $327.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.33 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $151.16 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.36.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

