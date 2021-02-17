Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,115,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 184,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,951,000 after buying an additional 77,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 42.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after buying an additional 56,565 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,963,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,004,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

ABG stock opened at $157.00 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $269.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,477 shares of company stock worth $4,300,238 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

