Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 213,320 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,374 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 213,320 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.34.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

