Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 21,515 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,515 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 39.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,223,000 after buying an additional 1,676,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,205,000 after buying an additional 64,557 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,432.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,110,000 after buying an additional 546,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 982.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,004,000 after buying an additional 409,159 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $46,463,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVCR. Mizuho increased their target price on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,466,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $185.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 975.37 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.28. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $194.75.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

