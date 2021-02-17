Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 28,058 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,058 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Forterra worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Forterra by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,092,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Forterra by 3.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after buying an additional 37,487 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Forterra by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after buying an additional 344,738 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Forterra during the third quarter valued at about $8,004,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Forterra by 40.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 393,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 114,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Forterra in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

FRTA stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. Forterra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

