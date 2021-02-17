Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 29,635 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,635 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Rambus worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $96,777.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 12,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $206,770.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 111,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,640.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,070 shares of company stock worth $1,413,096. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.82.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rambus announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMBS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

