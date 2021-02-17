Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 38,631 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,631 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,732.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $605,784.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,025.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,901 shares of company stock worth $10,760,730 in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV stock opened at $318.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.46. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.64, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.